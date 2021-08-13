Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Damian Karpiński
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Birmingham, Wielka Brytania
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
birmingham
wielka brytania
architecture modern
architecture pattern
architecture wallpaper
architecture design
architecture background
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Diamond Backgrounds
accessories
jewelry
gemstone
accessory
rug
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Climate Action
147 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Work
372 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures