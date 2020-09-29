Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lisa Moyneur
@lmoyneur
Download free
Share
Info
Boulder, CO, USA
Published on
September 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
leafy
144 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Black & White
80 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
woodland
land
HD Forest Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
wilderness
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
grove
Jungle Backgrounds
rainforest
boulder
co
usa
fir
abies
Free pictures