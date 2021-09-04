Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yajat Yqdav
@thugpug
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, Kolkata, India
Published
on
September 4, 2021
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calcutta Taxi
Related tags
kolkata
india
People Images & Pictures
human
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
driving
face
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Think pink
64 photos
· Curated by Deborah Jeffrey
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
Work
374 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business