Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gatis Murnieks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
architecture
tower
building
bell tower
spire
steeple
beacon
Lighthouse Pictures & Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos · Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Home & Productivity
55 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds