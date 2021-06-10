Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

people
285 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tranquil
47 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Write, Read, Note
553 photos · Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking