Scarface, a large, dominant and territorial male crocodile in the Daintree river. The guides who do the boat tours on the river are familiar with all the wildlife to the point of giving them names. I went on the "Solar Whisper" boat because it is solar powered and electric, so it is quiet with very little wash, with virtually no impact on the environment. Last but certainly not least, David the guide is highly experienced and knowledgeable.