Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Dittrich
@hdbernd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Silhouette of a pepper against sunset
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
silhouette
pepper
Sunset Images & Pictures
plant silhouette
flock
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
I Do
82 photos · Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Food Flatlays
23 photos · Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Into the Woods
32 photos · Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers