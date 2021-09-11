Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bailey Alexander
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
wood table
Wood Backgrounds
wooden tools
chair
building a chair
saw
HD Wood Wallpapers
woodworking
workshop
woodworker
tools
workbench
sanding
shop
woodworking shop
hand tools
toolshop
rustic
rustic background
tool
Public domain images
Related collections
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
Happy + Free Feels
104 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures