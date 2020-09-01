Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tilda Foletta
@tildafoletta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
citrus fruit
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
produce
grapefruit
lemon
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant