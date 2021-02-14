Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Philipp Berg
@berg_photo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
❄️🌊
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
Nature Images
Winter Images & Pictures
icicle
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
cold
HQ Background Images
ice cube
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
puddle
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wildlife
273 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor