Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristina Anne Costello
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pleasant Hill, CA, USA
Published
on
September 5, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Collection of old racquets from the 70's.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tennis racket
tennis
pleasant hill
ca
usa
prince racket
rackets
ball sport
racket
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sports Images
usta
sporting goods
athletics
pro team
tennis ball
athletic
wimbledon
1970
yonex
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tennis
42 photos · Curated by Lynne Corson
tenni
Sports Images
tennis court
Tennis news
8 photos · Curated by Gordon Chesterman
tenni
racket
shoe
Pelota Sports Tour
110 photos · Curated by Ricardo Ranal
Sports Images
team
human