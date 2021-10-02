Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikhil Thomas
@nikss
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
Nature Images
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earth from Above
1,803 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images