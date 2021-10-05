Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elizabeth Smith
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
IMAGE, FS351
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
film photography
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
rock
People Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
ground
photo
photography
plant
vegetation
soil
apparel
clothing
face
sitting
portrait
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Textures
189 photos
· Curated by Jeromy Logan
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
perfectly pale
55 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Holistic Health
548 photos
· Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
Health Images
holistic
plant