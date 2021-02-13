Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Srivats Venkataraman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
river
outdoors
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
creek
stream
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
atmosphere
127 photos
· Curated by helen wyllie
atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images