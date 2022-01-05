Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Barry Zhou
@sparkerz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
tree trunk
Free pictures
Related collections
Makers: Mercantile
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
canada
montréal
clark street mercantile
Put a Pin
367 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Collection #98: Dustin Senos
10 photos
· Curated by Dustin Senos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers