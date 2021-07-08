Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Upper East Side, Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stone wall on an upper east side townhouse.
Related tags
upper east side
manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Best Stone Pictures & Images
wall
building
construction
concrete
Texture Backgrounds
Nature Images
rock
outdoors
soil
HD Wood Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Trees
1,009 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers