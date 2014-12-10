Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Malgorzata Frej
@fleetingday
Download free
Published on
December 10, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wintery walk in the woods
Share
Info
Related collections
Paisajes
38 photos
· Curated by Moony Emrys
paisaje
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscape
99 photos
· Curated by Cami Ware
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
pEoPle
12 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Schmidt
People Images & Pictures
human
portrait
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
land
vegetation
plant
flora
Mountain Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
ice
frost
frozen
season
snowy
scene
covered
pine
PNG images