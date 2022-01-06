Go to Vishwanath Negi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gopeshwar, Uttarakhand, India
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Boy reading a book under umbrella light. A low key photo

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

gopeshwar
uttarakhand
india
lighting
People Images & Pictures
human
reading
Light Backgrounds
face
photo
portrait
photography
Free stock photos

Related collections

Amenities
46 photos · Curated by Meredith Plant
amenity
plant
flora
Hippie
120 photos · Curated by Genevieve Nalls
hippie
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking