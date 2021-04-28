Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Henry & Co.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Marble Wallpapers
interior decor
mirror
wooden floor
interior decoration
minimalism
taiwan
still
wooden
wooden flooring
interior
interior design
minimal
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimalistic
still life
reflection
triangle
taipei
Public domain images
Related collections
Interiors
2,145 photos
· Curated by Kelli O'Brien
interior
indoor
furniture
marble, stone
58 photos
· Curated by Claire Park
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Marble Wallpapers
floor
My first collection
288 photos
· Curated by Mascha Langevoort
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
plant