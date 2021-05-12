Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tel Aviv, Israel
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
market
pots
Food Images & Pictures
tel aviv
HD City Wallpapers
middle east
street
display
multiple
HD Color Wallpapers
choice
vegetables
Fruits Images & Pictures
jaffa
warm
urban
spices
israel
sunny
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pet Lovers
40 photos · Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Sky and Space
79 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images