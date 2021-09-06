Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bianca Fazacas
@bianca_fazacas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Warsaw University Library Garden, Dobra, Warsaw, Poland
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
warsaw
poland
warsaw university library garden
dobra
greenhouse
cupola
Travel Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
architecture
building
dome
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
Collection #25: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
House Images
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images