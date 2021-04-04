Go to Yana's profile
@yana_bjorn
Download free
sliced strawberry on brown wooden chopping board
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
citrus fruit
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Orange Backgrounds
produce
grapefruit
Free images

Related collections

weather & sky
177 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking