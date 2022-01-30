Go to Gaurav Kumar's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pulga, Sosan, Himachal Pradesh, India
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
pulga
sosan
himachal pradesh
explore
exploreearth
Earth Images & Pictures
photography.photographer
experimental
Creative Images
composition
explorer
canon
canonphotography
Travel Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
roof
outdoors
tree trunk
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Her
693 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
night
200 photos · Curated by spear spear
night
Star Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking