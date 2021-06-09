Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba
Related tags
building
architecture
sculpture
havana
urban
America Images & Photos
capitol
capitolio
american
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
el capitolio
habana
capital
carving
decoration
ornaments
history
caribbean
island
Free stock photos
Related collections
Abstract Landscape/Nature
108 photos
· Curated by Sharon _ _ _ _ _ _ _
plant
outdoor
building
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images