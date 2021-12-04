Go to Don Stouder's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

worship
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
statue
sculpture
temple
outdoors
plant
shrine
rock
Backgrounds

Related collections

OFFICE
79 photos · Curated by Isabelle Nicolin
office
Website Backgrounds
blog
One
67 photos · Curated by John Hult
one
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking