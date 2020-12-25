Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prachi Palwe
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
India, India
Published
on
December 25, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Merry Christmas
Related tags
Christmas Images
india
christmas lights
christmas gift
christmas decoration
christmas eve
christmas cake
cookies
christmas cookies
christmas gift box
christmas celebration
festival
Winter Images & Pictures
moody
dark and moody
food photography
HD Windows Wallpapers
on the table
setup
food table
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Noël - Christmas holiday - winter
1,020 photos
· Curated by Skön Communication
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Christmas | Holiday
1,173 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Star Images
Dark Nights & Twinkling Lights
710 photos
· Curated by Think like a proton
HD Dark Wallpapers
night
Light Backgrounds