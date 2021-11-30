Go to Steven Van Elk's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
10 Carter Green, Carmel, IN, USA
Published agoCanon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Windmill at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Related collections

people
1,046 photos · Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Workspace
93 photos · Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking