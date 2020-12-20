Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nathan Dumlao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
December 20, 2020
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wellness
plant
bowl
dish
Food Images & Pictures
meal
human
People Images & Pictures
stew
produce
vegetable
bean
wristwatch
curry
spoon
cutlery
lentil
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Health and Wellness
66 photos
· Curated by Lydia Robison
Health Images
wellness
human
Food
34 photos
· Curated by Susanna Bouchain
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food
1,945 photos
· Curated by Francesca Tirico
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Fruits Images & Pictures