Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nagara Oyodo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Marble hover-fly is flying to the flower of Philadelphia fleabane.
Related tags
Flower Images
insect
pollen
creature
wild
wildlife
early summer
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
stripe
pollinator
flat belly
tiny creature
nectar
pollen collector
nectar eater
flying
field
hoveringfly
tiny
Public domain images
Related collections
Road Trip & Outdoor
157 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
journey
130 photos
· Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers