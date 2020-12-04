Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robin Canfield
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Chiang Mai, Thailand
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Temple - Thailand
Related collections
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Livestock and Agriculture
202 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Related tags
architecture
building
dome
temple
chiang mai
thailand
tower
spire
steeple
worship
shrine
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
monument
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creative Commons images