Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andy Sartori
@andysartori
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
machine
building
workshop
factory
accessory
sunglasses
accessories
clinic
lab
Public domain images
Related collections
factory
3 photos
· Curated by Jeffery James
factory
human
building
"SIMPLE" Presentation template
37 photos
· Curated by Dika Oktafiantama
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Agriculture
34 photos
· Curated by Plus X
agriculture
human
plant