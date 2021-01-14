Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roy Javier
@rymrtn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bright macro shot of strawberries in a white bowl
Related tags
Fruits Images & Pictures
light and bright
Light Backgrounds
strawberry portrait
fruit portrait
macro strawberries
red fruit
strawberries in a bowl
fresh strawberries
fresh fruit
snack
fruit on bowl
fruit snack
white bowl
macro fruit
bright
Fruits Images & Pictures
strawberries
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Work
374 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
work
Website Backgrounds
business
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers