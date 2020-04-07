Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, New, Sultan Puri, Kirpal Bagh, Rana Pratap Bagh, Gujranwala Town, New Delhi, Delhi, India

Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, New, Sultan Puri, Kirpal Bagh, Rana Pratap Bagh, Gujranwala Town, New Delhi, Delhi, India

Published on April 8, 2020