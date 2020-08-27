Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Backyard, Cordova, TN, USA
Published on
August 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bee gathers pollen from the coreopsis.
Related collections
NZ Style
15 photos
· Curated by Jan Latham
outdoor
plant
backyard
Backyard Flowers, Plants, and Animals
65 photos
· Curated by Joshua J. Cotten
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
Gatherings
2 photos
· Curated by Grace Tzofia
gathering
andrena
Animals Images & Pictures