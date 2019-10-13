Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anne Nygård
@polarmermaid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 13, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
game
chess
play
player
hand
chessboard
strategy
game plan
move
rook
tower
glass
People Images & Pictures
human
Free pictures
Related collections
colors
173 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Flower Images
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers