Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Buhai Alexandru Constantin
@alexbc_photographer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mușătești, Romania
Published
on
November 2, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A little white musroom.
Related tags
mușătești
romania
musroom
HD White Wallpapers
little musroom
the autumn
HD Dark Wallpapers
backround
plant
amanita
agaric
mushroom
fungus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fauna
63 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Free Spirit
38 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Foggy Days
107 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog