Go to Tim Photoguy's profile
@tim0at0unsplash
Download free
green trees beside river during daytime
green trees beside river during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Suomenlinnan uimaranta, Helsinki, Finland
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Suomenlinna (Finnish; until 1918 Viapori), or Sveaborg (Swedish), is an inhabited sea fortress built on eight islands about 4 km southeast of the city center of Helsinki, the capital of Finland. Suomenlinna is a UNESCO World Heritage site that is popular with tourists and locals, who enjoy it as a picturesque picnic site. Originally named Sveaborg (Castle of the Swedes), or Viapori as referred to by Finnish-speaking Finns, it was renamed in Finnish to Suomenlinna (Castle of Finland) in 1918 for patriotic and nationalistic reasons.

Related collections

Urbanismo
2,628 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Vintage
207 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking