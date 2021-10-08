Go to Cristina Pop's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
"Black Eagle" Palace, Piața Unirii, Oradea, Romania
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Black Eagle Palace

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

romania
"black eagle" palace
piața unirii
oradea
architecture
artnouveau
art nouveau
HD Design Wallpapers
roof
building
tower
steeple
spire
housing
Free pictures

Related collections

Urban Jungle
84 photos · Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking