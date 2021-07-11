Go to Delia Giandeini's profile
@dels
Download free
blue and red bird on white rope
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lugano, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Parco de Tassino, Lugano, Switzerland.

Related collections

Human-made
56 photos · Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking