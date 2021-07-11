Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Delia Giandeini
@dels
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lugano, Switzerland
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Parco de Tassino, Lugano, Switzerland.
Related tags
lugano
switzerland
park
elderly
walking
tourists
tessin
People Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
path
backpack
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
plant
building
architecture
Tree Images & Pictures
garden
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Food and Drink
833 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures