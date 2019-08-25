Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hanna Zhyhar
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Stockholm Public Library, Stockholm, Sweden
Published on
August 25, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm Public Library
Related collections
ALIBRATE
295 photos
· Curated by Ca Enz
alibrate
Book Images & Photos
reading
Book Share
9 photos
· Curated by Heena Hussain
Book Images & Photos
door
building
Bibliophile
23 photos
· Curated by Nicole White
bibliophile
Book Images & Photos
shelf
Related tags
library
indoors
room
People Images & Pictures
human
Book Images & Photos
furniture
stockholm
stockholm public library
sweden
shop
bookcase
lighting
Book Images & Photos
eurotrip
bookstore
shelf
Brown Backgrounds
table
interior design
PNG images