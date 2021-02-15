Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Max Böhme
@max_thehuman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Leipzig, Deutschland
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
leipzig
deutschland
HD Snow Wallpapers
winter landscape
winter forest
winterwonderland
snow forest
winter sun
cold weather
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Landscape Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
mind body spirit
1,406 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Minimalist
125 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers