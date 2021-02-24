Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Kindler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
office building
handrail
banister
architecture
tower
staircase
spire
steeple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Wildlife
271 photos
· Curated by Mr. Sigsegv
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Flatlay Items
418 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers