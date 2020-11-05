Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Uzwil, Schweiz
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of a dead ficus leaf
Related tags
uzwil
schweiz
plant
feey
interior
indoor plant
ficus
plants
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
Brown Backgrounds
studio
flora
dead
rotten
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
MAKE A SPLASH
469 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Just Married
147 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Dreamscape
140 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog