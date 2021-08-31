Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elizabeth Villalta
@emvillal
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, Lindbergh Place, Pinehurst, NC, USA
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sandhills horticultural gardens
lindbergh place
pinehurst
nc
usa
lilly pads
pink flowers
pond
lily
plant
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers