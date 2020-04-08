Free photo of a group of red colored construction cranes with their top against the blue sky - it is above the building site of the new office of booking.com. on the Oosterdok in Amsterdam city. Picture of 23 March 2020; urban photography of The Netherlands. In Dutch: foto van een groep bouw-kranen boven een bouwplaats op het Oosterdok, op de oostelijke punt van het eiland waar o.a. het kantoor van Booking.com komt. Foto 23 maart 2020; stads-fotografie, Fons Heijnsbroek.