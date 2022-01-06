Go to Sascha Bosshard's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

church
church interior
church altar
church building
building
architecture
altar
apse
indoors
furniture
bench
aisle
Creative Commons images

Related collections

put type over this
91 photos · Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking