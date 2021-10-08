Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Iveta S
@imagonarium
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ķīšezers, Riga, Latvia
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
riga
latvia
ķīšezers
lake landscape
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
Fall Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
land
outdoors
Nature Images
reed
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Raw Food
170 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Backgrounds
154 photos · Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Creativity
44 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand