Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indroda, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rose-ringed parakeet
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indroda
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
bird flying
bird photography
wildlife
wildlife photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
parrot
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
parakeet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
hands
171 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos · Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor