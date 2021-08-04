Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt

Related collections

High above sea level
60 photos · Curated by Aileen Watc
high
sea
outdoor
Autumn
39 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking