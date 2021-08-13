Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Melody Ruby
@melodyruby
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
floral design
graphics
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
flower bouquet
flower arrangement
rug
painting
Free pictures
Related collections
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Purple
87 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night
Dark Bloom
120 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images